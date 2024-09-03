Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Discusses Divorce From Ben Affleck on Instagram: "Oh, It Was a Summer" JLo filed for divorce from Ben on Aug. 20, 2024, after two years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After a few turbulent weeks, Jennifer Lopez seemingly addressed her and Ben Affleck's divorce as she said farewell to summer 2024 on her Instagram account.

JLo has mostly kept her fourth divorce offline. However, her cryptic yet reflective post shows she's moving forward and remaining optimistic in her new era.

JLo addresses her divorce from Ben Affleck on Instagram: "Oh, it was a summer."

Jennifer recently celebrated her Labor Day weekend by sharing an Instagram carousel of some of her summer highlights. Some of the highlights included a few motivational posts such as "Everything is unfolding in divine order," moments with her sister, Lynda Lopez, her twins Max and Emme, her dog, and a few thirst trap posts of her in bathing suits and enjoying a bubble bath. In the post's caption, she seemingly addressed her and Ben's split. "Oh, it was a summer," JLo captioned her post.

JLo's posts also showed her embracing starting over and being mindful about who she lets in her space moving forward. The carousel also included another post that hinted at where her mind is these days. "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach, and at peace," the post read.