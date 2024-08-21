Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ben Affleck Why Did Jennifer Lopez Finally Decide to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck? Bennifer is over — again. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 21 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After months of rumors that J.Lo and Ben Affleck were on the outs, the former has officially filed for divorce. After public pressure and media frenzy caused the end of their first engagement back in 2004, fans were thrilled to see the Gigli stars rekindle their romance in 2017 — but it seems the two just weren't meant to last.

Things appeared to be going well up until early 2024 when the pair were often reported to be spending significant amounts of time apart and not making public appearances together. Then, in May, sources told People that the couple weren't even living together anymore, which, of course, fueled breakup rumors further. And now, it has all come crashing down. What happened?



Why did Jennifer Lopez file for divorce in 2024?

According to court documents, Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez) filed for the dissolution of marriage on August 20 — the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding — though she listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. As for why, it seems that love just wasn't enough and the pair were too different.

Sources told People in May that their "differing personalities and different views on what to share about their personal lives" really took a toll on their relationship. "She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world," the source said. "He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day."