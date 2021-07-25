Why Did Ben Affleck and J.Lo End Their Engagement? They Almost Tied the Knot Once

Hollywood's favorite throwback power couple has re-ignited with vigor. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , lovingly referred to as "Bennifer," have been seen together around town for the past few months. However, until J.Lo went Instagram official with their relationship for her 52nd birthday, their relationship wasn't seen as very serious.

"Bennifer" has been engaged previously, and now many fans are speculating that another proposal couldn't be far off. Why did their previous engagement end? Here's what we know about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's first engagement and whether a second is on the way.

Ben Affleck and J.Lo ended their first engagement 2004.

As one of Hollywood's power couples of the early 2000s, there was constant pressure on Ben and Jennifer's relationship. Media exposure wasn't quite what it is today, but private details of their relationship were often blasted to the tabloids. The pair had a short relationship timeline that accelerated alongside the amount of press they were generating at the time. They met on the set of the 2002 film Gigli, and shortly after, began dating.

By November 2002, the pair were engaged. Their initial wedding date changed, and in a joint statement, the actors blamed the media attention they had been receiving for the postponement.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at her 52nd birthday party pic.twitter.com/CjZBHSrXRm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 25, 2021 Source: Twitter

The statement, as reported by ABC, read, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2004, the wedding was canceled. In 2016, Jennifer told People Magazine, "We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure." It was widely speculated that the media frenzy was the source behind their split, although neither party has confirmed this theory.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/dokAbs1FVJ — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 24, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement