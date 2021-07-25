Why Did Ben Affleck and J.Lo End Their Engagement? They Almost Tied the Knot Once

Why Did Ben Affleck and J.Lo End Their Engagement? They Almost Tied the Knot OnceBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 25 2021, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Hollywood's favorite throwback power couple has re-ignited with vigor. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, lovingly referred to as "Bennifer," have been seen together around town for the past few months. However, until J.Lo went Instagram official with their relationship for her 52nd birthday, their relationship wasn't seen as very serious.
"Bennifer" has been engaged previously, and now many fans are speculating that another proposal couldn't be far off. Why did their previous engagement end? Here's what we know about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's first engagement and whether a second is on the way.
Ben Affleck and J.Lo ended their first engagement 2004.
As one of Hollywood's power couples of the early 2000s, there was constant pressure on Ben and Jennifer's relationship. Media exposure wasn't quite what it is today, but private details of their relationship were often blasted to the tabloids. The pair had a short relationship timeline that accelerated alongside the amount of press they were generating at the time. They met on the set of the 2002 film Gigli, and shortly after, began dating.
By November 2002, the pair were engaged. Their initial wedding date changed, and in a joint statement, the actors blamed the media attention they had been receiving for the postponement.
The statement, as reported by ABC, read, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."
In January 2004, the wedding was canceled. In 2016, Jennifer told People Magazine, "We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure." It was widely speculated that the media frenzy was the source behind their split, although neither party has confirmed this theory.
Upon their breakup, the couple each issued individual statements, captured by People. "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," J.Lo's statement read. Ben's rep said, "I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don't want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It's not happening from our side."
There have been rumors Ben and J.Lo are close to a second engagement.
When Jennifer Lopez posted photos celebrating her 52nd birthday to Instagram and effectively went Instagram official with Ben Affleck, the internet exploded with joy. Many cheered for a confirmed Bennifer reunion, while others made memes about Ben Affleck's hand being cropped out of the shot. There have been rumors about a possible second engagement, and if it were to happen, fans are ready.
"Ben Affleck went from looking like an old out-of-shape middle-aged man going through a midlife crisis to looking hot with Jennifer Lopez. So, I don’t ever wanna hear about how bad she is for him." One user said while another wrote, "Can they just stop it already? I didn’t know that two people can love each other at this level."
With their relationship seemingly better than ever, maybe Bennifer will get married for real this time.