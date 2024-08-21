Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Headed for Divorce — What Are the Financial Details? Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce two years after her wedding to Ben Affleck. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 21 2024, 7:15 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After just two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. This was the couple's second go-around as a couple following their ill-fated relationship in the early aughts. The first time they dated, their relationship lasted just a couple of years, and their marriage lasted just as long. But did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a prenup prior to their July 2022 wedding?

Article continues below advertisement

Both Lopez and Affleck went into the marriage with sizable net worths. Whether or not they combined their finances during the marriage is important to note. And it looks like the relationship was over for quite a while before Lopez officially filed. In the divorce filing, she named April 26, 2024 as the official date of separation from Affleck.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a prenup?

According to the divorce documents, Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenup before they got married. And technically, they were married twice. They married once on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas. They later got married on Aug. 20, 2022 in Georgia. Technically, Lopez filed for divorce two years to the day from that Georgia wedding date that she and Affleck shared.

Because Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement in place when they got married, things could get messy. Whatever they each earned during the course of their marriage could potentially be up for grabs. Lopez's net worth is reported to be around $400 million, while Affleck's net worth is said to be around $150 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez legally changed her last name to Affleck when she married Ben.

The divorce documents also indicate that Lopez, who still uses the name Jennifer Lopez or even J.Lo professionally, legally changed her last name to Affleck when she married Ben Affleck. That might come as a shock to fans, especially since she continued to go by her former last name.

Article continues below advertisement

This means that Lopez will now have to legally change her last name back to what it was. In the grand scheme of things, it's not that big of a deal. But it's one more thing to come out of the couple's split.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don't share any kids.