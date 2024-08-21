Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Has Been Married Four Times — a Look at Her Past Marriages "I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works.” By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 21 2024, 6:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You can call Jennifer Lopez what you want — “the crazy girl from the Bronx,” “out-of-touch,” or “misunderstood.” But no one can deny that she’s a hopeless romantic. The Marry Me actress and singer has been engaged six times and has walked down the aisle four times. Jenny has been “around the block” with several high-profile men in Hollywood, such as Mark Anthony and Ben Affleck. Her most recent marriage to Ben Affleck ended in 2024 with Jennifer filing for divorce.

This ended “Bennifer,” the high-profile relationship that dominated the media for two decades. She may not walk down the aisle anytime soon, but we can at least walk down memory lane of her past marriages. Here, we look back at JLo’s marriages.

Ojani Noa (1997-1998)

Jennifer’s first marriage happened around the time of her breakout role in Selena. She met model-waiter Ojani Noa at a Cuban restaurant in Miami. They married in 1997 and their marriage only lasted 11 months before it ended in divorce in 1998. Since their divorce, Ojani reportedly tried to profit from their relationship by planning to sell a tell-all book, release a mockumentary, and even release intimate tapes from their honeymoon. Thankfully, Jennifer has used the legal system to halt these plans.

Cris Judd (2000-2003)

Cris may have been hired as a backup dancer for Jennifer’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video, but their love soon took center stage. They married on Sept. 29, 2001, and filed for divorce in July 2002. It would take a year after that for their divorce to be finalized. The Enough actress has admitted that she was very young when she got married.

“I was very young the first two times I tried to get married," she told Today in 2019. "I would say try to get married. I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works.”

Marc Anthony (2004-2014)

Marc Anthony marks Jennifer’s longest marriage. The pair first met in 1998 but would go on to date other people until the timing was right in 2004. They had an intimate ceremony at Jennifer’s home in Beverly Hills. During their marriage, they collaborated musically together several times. The first time was in 1999 on a song titled “No Me Ames.” In 2008, they welcomed twins named Emme and Max.

After a separation in 2011, Anthony filed for divorce from Jennifer in 2012, citing "irreconcilable differences.” After almost a decade together and two kids, it made sense that the dissolution of their marriage took two years to be finalized.

Ben Affleck (2022-2024)

“Bennifer” was brought to life in 2002 when the pair met on the set of Gigli. They eventually got engaged but called off their wedding just days before the ceremony in 2004. The former pair went on to marry different people — Marc Anthony for Jennifer and Jennifer Garner for Ben. Almost two decades after they first parted ways, the pair rekindled their love. They got engaged in 2022 and eloped in Vegas just months later.