Jennifer Lopez's Sisters Are Just as Impressive as The "I'm Real" Singer

By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 21 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

In the world of entertainment, few names shine as brightly as Jennifer Lopez. However, the superstar's radiant glow is not the only one in her family. Meet Jennifer Lopez's siblings — Leslie and Lynda Lopez. Both have carved unique paths for themselves, demonstrating that the Lopez family's talent extends far beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Let's explore the lives and careers of the remarkable JLo's siblings, who despite their famous sister's shadow, have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Leslie Lopez, a.k.a the classical musical genius of the family.

Leslie Lopez, the eldest of the Lopez sisters, has always been passionate about music. Unlike her younger sister Jennifer, who pursued a career in pop music and acting, Leslie has devoted her life to classical music. She has carved out her own niche as an opera singer and music teacher, demonstrating that the Lopez family's musical talent extends beyond the realm of pop.

However, just because music is also her career focus, doesn't mean Leslie doesn't know how to have fun! In an interview with the Oprah Winfrey Show, Leslie shares that '"any plan that was concocted was usually her idea." The sisters laughed together during this interview as they think back to the fond memories they made together during their childhood.

While she may not be as well-known as her superstar sister, Leslie's contributions to the field of classical music are significant. Her dedication to teaching and her passion for music have earned her respect within her field.

Lynda Lopez, the award-winning journalist.

Lynda Lopez, the youngest of the Lopez siblings, has made a name for herself in the media industry. An Emmy-winning journalist, Lynda's career is a testament to her talent and dedication. Despite being the sister of global superstar, Lynda has carved out her own path and achieved success on her own terms.

Lynda graduated from C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University, where she studied Broadcasting and Communications. She began her broadcasting career at WBAB Radio on Long Island. From there, Lynda moved on to work for various radio stations and television networks, including WCBS Radio, WNEW-FM, and Fox 5 New York.

Lynda Lopez shares a tight bond with J. Lo, frequently featuring her in Instagram posts. In a heartfelt message to the singer on her birthday in 2020, Lynda referred to J. Lo as "my inspiration, my friend." In addition to her journalism career, Lynda is also an author. In 2020, she co-wrote a children's book with her sister Jennifer titled Lord Help Me!, which offers a series of everyday prayers for children.