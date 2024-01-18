Home > Entertainment > Music > Doja Cat Why Doja Cat Doesn’t Have a Close Relationship With Most of Her Siblings Doja Cat has often been transparent about her relationship with her siblings and growing up without her father. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 18 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer Doja Cat is known for many things, including her unapologetic quirkiness and for telling her fans how she feels about them, good or bad. However, in January 2024, the “Paint The Town Red” artist made headlines for something regarding her family. On Jan. 12, TMZ obtained a document from the Los Angeles Superior Court showing a temporary restraining order filed by Doja’s mother, Debra Elizabeth Sawyer, against the singer’s brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

The order accused Raman of being physically violent towards Debra and Doja and allegedly inflicting cuts and bruises on her body, knocking out Doja’s teeth, and stealing the Grammy winner’s belongings. Doja, whose birth name is Amala Ratna Zadile Dlamini, has yet to comment. However, the “Woman” artist has shared details about her other siblings. Keep reading to see what she’s expressed about her family’s history.

Doja Cat has said she feels “blessed” to have her siblings in her life.

Doja, born in 1995, didn’t have a traditional nuclear family growing up. Her mother, Debra, raised her and her brother, Raman, in Los Angeles, Calif. Doja shared in a September 2019 issue of Fader that her mom was a single mother and took care of the siblings primarily by herself.

According to multiple reports, Doja’s father, Dumisani Dlamini, an actor who starred in the movie Sarafina alongside Whoopi Goldberg, was only married to her mother for a few months. Following their divorce, he had several other children from other relationships.

Although Doja grew up with her brother, she said she has multiple siblings “scattered” across different cities. And while she wishes she could’ve lived with her other siblings, the singer told Fader she’s “blessed” to have a relationship with them, even if it doesn’t look normal to the rest of the world.

“It’s always great to have both of your parents in your life and all of your brothers and sisters, and everybody loves each other,” Doja said. “But, like, s--t isn’t like that sometimes.” Doja seems to be the only one of her siblings who decided to join her in the entertainment industry. She also doesn’t show her siblings often, but a photo of her and her brother circulated on several outlets amid Doja’s mother's assault allegations against her brother.

Doja Cat has never met her father, Dumisani Dlamini, in person.

Doja’s alleged violent relationship with her brother isn’t the only familial drama in her life. Although Doja’s father, Dumisani, connects with his daughter on Instagram, the two have never met in real life.

According to People, Doja and Dumisani have lived on separate continents for most of Doja’s life, with her in the U.S. and him residing in South Africa. Due to her father living overseas, Doja couldn’t see her father at her leisure, something she said she admits has been challenging for her as an adult.

“I felt confused a little bit,” Doja told Rolling Stone of her father’s absence in 2021. “It’s a little strange to see everybody else with their dad, and you didn’t even really have one.”

Doja also discussed her relationship with her father and Fader in 2019. The singer shared that, despite Dumisani not being active in her childhood, she has no animosity towards her father.

“I don’t hold grudges against him or anything in any way, but obviously, it’s a little weird,” she explained to the outlet.