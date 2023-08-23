Home > Entertainment > Music > Doja Cat Doja Cat Changed All of Her Album Covers to Red — Here's Why Why did Doja Cat change her album covers to red? Social media users realize that the artist's album covers all sport a new appearance. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 23 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ever since the June 2023 release of Doja Cat's hit single “Attention,” folks have been waiting with bated breath for the release of her fourth studio album. The singer is riding high off of the success of her third studio album, “Planet Her,” which birthed the song “Kiss Me More” with SZA that earned the duo a Grammy win for best collaboration.

Throughout 2023, Doja has been vocal about ushering fans into a new era of her musicality. As such, Doja teased a new single “Paint the Town Red” in July on TikTok. She went on to release the track on Aug. 4, 2023. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that all of Doja’s album artwork has a new appearance, so what gives? Here’s the full scoop.

Why did Doja Cat change her albums to red?

Thanks to blog account Pop Crave's July 21, 2023, Twitter post, folks who weren't aware of Doja’s red album cover changes are now hip to the game.

Interestingly, it appears that the color change to all of Doja’s albums is linked to the release of “Paint the Town Red.” Fans in the Twitter comment section alleged the same since the change was made after teasing the track back in July.

Some of Doja Cat’s cover artworks have turned red on Apple Music after she teased a new song titled “Paint The Town Red.” pic.twitter.com/qBfp5tXV38 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

“Mother is coming,” one person tweeted at the time. “She always picks the best color schemes for all of her projects,” another user said. “Now that’s some cool marketing I can get behind. Well done,” one person shared. As of writing, Doja hasn't made any mention of the change to her album artwork online or responded to speculation about her forthcoming project.

Will Doja Cat’s fourth album be titled "Paint the Town Red"?

Since the dramatic change to the album covers with the color red, some folks were convinced that Doja’s fourth album will be titled “Paint the Town Red.” However, after much speculation, the hitmaker has confirmed the title of the project — “First of All.”

According to AS, Doja shared in a now-deleted May 2023 tweet the title of the project after fans speculated that the titles could be “Scarlet” and “hellmouth.” “It's not called hEllMoUth either, it's called ‘First of All’ and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” Doja said per the outlet.

Aside from discussing the album title, Doja has discussed what genre of music fans should expect from her forthcoming project. “No more pop. I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything. I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing y'all say that I can’t so I will,” Doja said in a slew of April 2023 tweets via Complex.

