Internet Goes Wild With Memes About Doja Cat's Schiaparelli Dress

The first Paris Fashion Week of 2023 was bold and beautiful to say the very least. Plenty of the biggest brands in the business presented their latest collections in the European city from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2023, and the world looked on with wonder and awe.

Equally as interesting as the outfits that go down the runway are the ones donned by attendees at Paris Fashion Week shows. This year, Doja Cat seems to have stolen the show with a stunning Schiaparelli look that has driven the internet into a frenzy since she was spotted in it. Naturally, the eclectic fit gave way to some pretty hilarious memes to go along with it. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best memes.

Source: Getty Images

There are already plenty of memes focusing on Doja Cat's Schiaparelli outfit.

When Doja Cat appeared at Paris Fashion Week in a bright red custom Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture dress, onlookers were shocked to say the very least. Aside from the dress, Doja also adorned all visible parts of her skin with a similar shade of red body paint as well as upwards of 30,000 crystals. Love it or hate it, Doja's dress became the talk of fashion week, and the memes soon followed.

Doja Cat was really just one of Melania's red trees this entire time and we didn't even see it wow pic.twitter.com/8so9shYRaJ — ELLY MAYE BLANCO (@Ellysa_Maye) January 24, 2023

Doja cat looking like the phase-6 marvel villain

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j69XngKbVs — JackTheFallout⁸⁸ ✘ (@JackTheFallout) January 24, 2023

Clearly, the jokes have no end when it comes to Doja's over-the-top look. "Doja Cat definitely did that eyelid thing back in middle school to freak people out," joked one user on Twitter.

Cómo ven todos a doja cat /// como yo la veo pic.twitter.com/l1ufv8jnhY — 𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫'𝐬𝐆𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐞🌻 (@alex_zamora30) January 23, 2023

Jenna Marbles ‘17 walked so Doja Cat Schiaparelli ‘23 could run pic.twitter.com/iSqULSB6ic — amber 💕 (@mbrleigh) January 23, 2023