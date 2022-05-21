Fans Are Worried About Doja Cat After She Announced Tonsil Surgery

In a series of posts on social media beginning on May 19, the "Say So" singer explained her current health situation. "My whole throat is f---ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she began.

"Nah so my tonsils got infected before BBMAs and i was taking f---n antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a-s growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she explained.