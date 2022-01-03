Here's What You Should Know About Doja Cat's Dating History, From Johnny Utah to Bree Runway

Here's What You Should Know About Doja Cat's Dating History, From Johnny Utah to Bree RunwayBy Stephanie Harper
Jan. 3 2022, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
A lot of people are interested in the personal life of Doja Cat after she splashed onto the music scene in such a major way. Her first song “Mooo!” premiered in 2018, and since then she’s been doing really well for herself in the music industry.
This is probably why so many people are curious to know who she’s dating at the moment. Here’s what you should know about Doja's dating history and who she's rumored to be involved with currently.
Here’s a breakdown of Doja Cat's dating history — including rumors.
The only public relationship Doja Cat's had since becoming famous is the one she shared with Johnny Utah. He’s also known as JAWNY, and just like Doja, he’s also a musician. The two linked up in 2019 for the first time and stayed together until February 2020. They described the start of their relationship in an adorable Instagram live video that’s now been saved as a permanent YouTube archived clip.
It turns out they were flirting via their Instagram comment sections until finally sliding into each other’s DMs. Doja revealed she wasn’t a big fan of JAWNY’s song “Honey Pie" at first, but she did like the way he moved. Instagram flirtations resulted in a real-life relationship, but unfortunately, it didn’t last very long. Doja went on Instagram live to discuss the breakup with her fans and followers after it all fell apart.
She revealed that there wasn’t any drama or weirdness going on between them and that they still remained on good terms with each other post-split. After that, rumors about Doja and French Montana sparked in October 2020. The reason why? They were spotted getting cozy on a boat together, but it turns out rumors of a fling were completely false from the jump. Doja revealed they were collaborating on a song together and spending time in such close proximity for business purposes only.
After Doja was featured in an episode of Lil Dicky's hit show Dave, fans began wondering if they were romantically linked in real life too. They might have portrayed potential love interests in an episode of the second season of the show, but it turns out they’re really nothing more than platonic friends.
Is Doja Cat now dating Bree Runway?
At this point, all conversations about Doja and French have died down, all talks of Doja reconciling with JAWNY have disappeared, and all gossip about Doja dating Lil Dicky is completely gone. PInstead, new rumors about her and a fellow female rapper Bree Runway have surfaced. Doja and Bree were spotted hanging out together at a party hosted by none other than Drake, causing the Internet to go into a frenzy.
They posted a bunch of cute pictures together online, but it’s truly the captions they added that are causing everyone to believe something romantic is going on. Bree posted, “You know I’m crazy about my woman! Love you, Doja Cat. Best night ever." Doja posted, “I have a girlfriend and I’m going public: Bree Runway,” with a smirking face emoji. As of now, no one knows if Doja and Bree are just joking around or totally serious about being in a relationship!