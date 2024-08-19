Home > Entertainment > Music > Doja Cat Not a "Stranger" Anymore? Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat's Relationship Timeline Explained "Joseph Quinn fine as s--t," Doja Cat once tweeted of the 'Stranger Things' star. By Jamie Lee Updated Aug. 19 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If there's one thing we've learned from musician Doja Cat's rumored relationship with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, it's that ladies shouldn't be afraid to shoot their shot!

That's right, it was the singer-rapper who apparently reached out to the British actor when she noticed him on the small screen and he piqued her interest. Now that they're an alleged item, let's look back on the couple's relationship timeline...

Source: Instagram/@dojacat; Netflix Doja Cat (left) and Joseph Quinn in character as Eddie Munson on 'Stranger Things' (right)

May 2022: Doja Cat tweets out about Joseph Quinn.

Around the time that Season 4, Volume 1 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, Doja tweeted out in a since-deleted tweet, "joseph quinn fine as s--t." This was the first season Joseph appeared on the sci-fi series, and he quickly stole viewers' hearts as the charming and big-hearted Eddie Munson. Obviously he stole Doja's heart too.

July 2022: Noah Schnapp says Doja Cat DM'd him about Joseph Quinn.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (who played Will Byers on the show) posted a since-deleted TikTok video captioned "thirsty doja" in which he showed screenshots of his alleged DM conversation with the singer.

"Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," Doja wrote, asking Noah if his co-star could hit her up. She then followed this up with, "wait no. does he have a gf?" Noah replied with, "LMAOO slide into his dms." "Idk his ig or twitter," she wrote back, "he doesn't have a dm to slide in." Doja wasn't too pleased with Noah posting these screenshots.

She later said in an Instagram Live, "I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes." She added: "Maybe he is like a whole snake, but I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

July 2024: Doja reportedly meets Joseph when he attends one of her shows in London.

According to The U.S. Sun, it's believed that Joseph first met Doja in person when he went to her London concert. Doja had reportedly been single since February 2024 when she and her comedian boyfriend J Cyrus broke up. (Joseph had last been linked to a model named Alicia Davis.)

August 2024: Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are spotted in London together.

Celeb gossip account DeuxMoi had fans buzzing when it posted a video of what certainly looked to be Doja and Joseph walking with their arms around each other in London.

Another DeuxMoi post showed pics of the alleged couple enjoying a concert, where Doja could be seen leaning back into Joseph as they took in a show at the Dingwalls music venue in London's Camden borough.

The two were also spotted having drinks at the Coach & Horses pub in London's Soho neighborhood, as evidenced by pictures published by The U.S. Sun.