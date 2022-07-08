Doja Cat Called ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp as a “Whole Snake” — Inside Their Beef

Doja Cat's and Noah’s divide occurred when she took an interest in his Stranger Things co-star, Joseph Quinn, according to Page Six.

The “Kiss Me More” songstress reached out to Noah and asked him to “tell Joseph to hmu.” Noah later replied, suggesting that she “slide into his DMs” and leave him out of it. Doja replied that she couldn’t find him on social media, which was why she asked for his help.