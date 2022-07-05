The Stage Is Already Set for the Final Fight in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

While previous seasons have ended with ambiguous teases of how the show will continue, the final moments of Stranger Things 4 directly establish a starting point for the final season. For one, Will can feel that Vecna lives on somewhere in the Upside Down. While he is severely injured, this recent blow has apparently served to further fuel his desire to destroy the world.

"He's not going to stop, ever," Will warns. "Not until he's taken everything. And everyone."