Eagle-Eyed 'Stranger Things' Fans Think Will's Nose Is Bleeding in the Finale

Will's storyline shifts in both the third and fourth season, with the character grappling with his sexual identity.

However, that might have to be put on the back burner in Season 5 because now that Will is back in Hawkins, his link to the Upside Down is stronger than ever. Eagle-eyed viewers claim Will's nose starts bleeding — like Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) — when he senses Vecna is still alive.

So, is it true? Does Will's nose start bleeding? Let's find out.