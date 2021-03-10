Did Doja Cat Write "Streets" About Her Ex-Boyfriend JAWNY?

The Silhouette Challenge gave us even more of a reason to fall in love with Doja Cat’s viral hit, “Streets,” which was initially released almost two years ago but only recently gained popularity online.

On March 9, Doja dropped a horror-themed music video for the single that didn’t skimp on sex appeal, and seeing the chemistry between the entertainer and Kofi Siriboe in the recently released visual has us curious to know: Who did Doja Cat write “Streets” about?