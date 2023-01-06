Is Noah Schnapp Dating Anyone? The ‘Stranger Things’ Star Comes Out as Gay
Out of all the Stranger Things cast members, Noah Schapp’s dating life has always been the most elusive.
For years, fans have shipped the 18-year-old actor with his co-star Millie Bobby Brown on behalf of their closeness. Even Millie’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, noticed the undeniable chemistry between the two. “When we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" Millie told PEOPLE. "But it's in the most platonic way." (However, Noah and Millie have said that if they aren’t married by 40, they’ll tie the knot with one another.)
Apart from the Millie and Noah shippers, the Stranger Things actor has been (evidently) single since stepping into the public eye for the first time in 2016. While it's unclear if Noah is currently involved with anyone, he recently shared some important news regarding his sexuality.
Is Noah Schnapp gay? He recently opened up about his sexuality.
On Jan. 5, 2023, the Stranger Things star came out as gay via TikTok. In the video, the 18-year-old actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said we ‘we know.’” Playing in the background was the viral audio “It was never that serious.” But the best part? Noah's caption.
“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” he wrote.
In Season 4 of Stranger Things, it's heavily implied that Noah’s character, Will Byers, is gay. His feelings toward his best friend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), are palpable, especially toward the end of the season.
During Vol. 2, Will gives Mike a painting of their friend group — where he is the leader — and offers a heartfelt speech about how Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) needs him more than ever. However, it seems Will is talking about himself when he becomes emotional, and his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) nervously glances at him through the rearview mirror.
“When you’re different, sometimes you feel like a mistake,” he says. “But you make her feel like she’s not a mistake at all — like she’s better for being different.”
Even though it's never directly stated that Will Byers is gay, Noah confirmed the theory during an interview with Variety in July 2022. "Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing,” Noah said of Season 4. “Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay, and he does love Mike.”
The response to Noah’s coming out video couldn’t be any more heartfelt. Thousands of fans, celebrities, and influencers have offered their support, sharing kind and encouraging words. (Even the Empire State Building got in on the action!) Popular TikToker Chris Olsen was one of the first to comment. “Welcome king,” the openly gay influencer wrote.
Like Noah said — or Noah’s audio said — coming out should not be “that serious.” However, this announcement is incredibly exciting, and we couldn’t be happier for him. Congrats Noah!