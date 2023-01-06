Is Noah Schnapp Dating Anyone? The ‘Stranger Things’ Star Comes Out as Gay

Out of all the Stranger Things cast members, Noah Schapp’s dating life has always been the most elusive.

For years, fans have shipped the 18-year-old actor with his co-star Millie Bobby Brown on behalf of their closeness. Even Millie’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, noticed the undeniable chemistry between the two. “When we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" Millie told PEOPLE. "But it's in the most platonic way." (However, Noah and Millie have said that if they aren’t married by 40, they’ll tie the knot with one another.)