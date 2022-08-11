Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'

She told Refinery 29, "It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free…" In December 2021, they were spotted enjoying a date night in London.

In May 2022, the actors showed up to the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 as a couple. They were photographed on the red carpet showing each other tons of affection. As of now, the couple haven't made any announcements about a split, which leads us to believe they are still going strong.