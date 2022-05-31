Do Steve and Nancy Get Back Together in 'Stranger Things'? Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Although some truly believe Steve and Nancy are endgame, others are not on board. For one, many fans point out how the reconciliation storyline came out of left field.

"Literally WHY did the writers start pushing Steve and Nancy so hard," one fan shared on Twitter. "The whole rekindling just came out of nowhere and makes no sense at all."

Another commented, "putting Nancy and Steve together again, it was so random — like didn’t Nancy say he didn’t treat her well, why [are] you going back to him."

However, some fans are into the idea. "Unpopular onion: Still shipping Steve and Nancy," wrote one viewer.