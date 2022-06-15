Steve Has Some Dating Prospects in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, but His Eyes Are on Someone Specific

In Season 1, Steve and Nancy were high school sweethearts. They eventually break up when Nancy gets close to Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). Steve remains friends with Nancy, but his old feelings may be rekindling in Stranger Things Season 4. Throughout the season, many of Steve's friends encourage him to seize the moment and try confessing to Nancy. He has yet to do so by the end of Vol. 1, but now would be the right time.