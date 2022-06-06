The Duffer Brothers Tease a Major 'Stranger Things' Death — Is It [SPOILER]?

Although we hope each and every one of them makes it out alive, it doesn't seem to be in the cards. In fact, the Duffer Brothers recently teased a major character death in Season 4, Vol. 2.

With this in mind, we can't help but grow curious who will meet their demise: Is it Eleven? Should we be worried about fan-favorite newcomer Eddie Munson? Wait, what about Mike Wheeler? Does Mike die in Stranger Things? Let's find out!