Doja Cat Is Surprisingly Secretive When It Comes to Her Family — Does She Have Siblings?

The rumor likely started on Twitter, with several people taking to the social media platform to share theories about Doja Cat 's supposed twin brother.

Doja Cat is yet to address the theory about her twin brother. She apparently does have a brother, however, and some believe that she was greatly impressed by his taste in music. Unfortunately for fans, not much else is known about him.

Doja Cat tends to use Instagram to post photos capturing her fiercest outfit and makeup looks and promote her latest work projects. Her family life usually stays in the background. It's likely that we won't know what the truth is until she and her brother do a collab.