Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Were Great Co-Parents, but Are They Friends? "She's been helpful to J.Lo, and they've been relating to each other," an insider dished about Jennifer Garner. By Alex West Published Aug. 31 2024, 11:17 a.m. ET

They say that your enemy's enemy is your friend, but does that ring true for your ex's ex? Jennifer Lopez filed divorce papers from Ben Affleck, leaving fans wondering what exactly is going on behind the scenes, especially if J.Lo is at all friends with Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner. After all, Jennifer Garner and Ben remained friends after their split, so J.Lo certainly was familiar with her.

Now, with Jennifer potentially still having ties of loyalty to Ben, could their friendship still remain? Plus, were they ever truly friends to begin with given the strange dynamic between them? One thing is for sure: They've had to co-exist as they navigate co-parenting and the closeness of their homes. Let's take a deeper look into their relationship and figure out what exactly is going on between them.

Source: Getty Images

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez friends?

It is immediately clear that Jen and J.Lo maintain a level of respect for one another. "[She's] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," J.Lo told Vogue in 2022. She explained that the transition into a blended family went relatively smoothly, which is something that takes active work from all parties involved.

Jen and J.Lo's relationship is cordial enough that J.Lo even appeared at Jen's home to celebrate Violet Affleck's graduation, according to Marie Claire. This happened even after the J.Lo and Ben split rumors had begun to rumble, meaning Jen didn't seem to totally write off her ex's new wife and kick her out of the family right away.

Obviously, you don't need to be besties with those you're co-parenting with. As it turns out, though, J.Lo found an "unexpected ally" in Jen during her divorce from Ben. "She's been helpful to J.Lo, and they've been relating to each other," one source has told Us Weekly. "Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to."

Source: Getty Images

In fact, reports indicated that Jen was helping to mediate the pair's relationship problems before J.Lo and Ben ultimately called it quits. "Jennifer is eternally grateful for her help even though she has now taken a step back," a source told the Daily Mail. "But Jen was able to get through to her ex-husband like no one else could – even her."

While they seem to be on good terms, this doesn't mean that Jen totally dropped Ben, either. Ahead of the Ben and J.Lo divorce, Jen was seen expressing her support to her ex. She joined Ben on a walk with his mother as the divorce rumors were buzzing and Ben looked a bit somber, according to The Mirror.

Why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get divorced?