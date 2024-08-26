Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ben Affleck Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck Spark Dating Rumors Amid JLo Divorce The exact nature of their relationship is unclear, but sources have spotted the two out and about together. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 26 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorcing is still incredibly fresh — but it seems like Ben is already ready to move on. The pair filed for divorce on what would've been their second wedding anniversary, though it seems they've been separated since late April.

Despite how fresh the news feels, Ben was recently spotted out with Kick Kennedy, the daughter of the former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The model has been publicly single for some time, but is Ben and Kick's new romance really that serious? Here's what we know about their connection so far.

Source: Getty Images

Kick Kennedy was spotted out with Ben Affleck.

The details of Ben and JLo's divorce haven't been finalized yet and probably won't be for a while, considering they got married without a prenup. But according to Page Six, Ben was spotted out with Kick at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as well as other places in the area. Both parties have not yet commented on the nature of the relationship, so it's currently not clear how serious they are (or if they're really dating at all).

Kick's relationship history includes the late billionaire Matthew Mellon, who passed away in 2018 after relapsing his substance abuse. Matthew passed away in Cancun, Mexico, while he was in a drug rehabilitation facility, reportedly trying the controversial opioid-addiction treatment ibogaine, according to People.

Source: Getty Images Matthew Melon, Kick Kennedy, Nicole Hanley-Mellon, and JJ Percentie in 2010

“She is heartbroken, shocked, she didn’t see this coming,” Kick's rep, Christine Schott, told the outlet of the news when it broke. “She is devastated and will not be making comment.”

Kick was also previously linked to Harper Simon, a singer and songwriter who is the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper. The pair only dated for about a year between 2013 and 2014. It's still too early to tell how serious Kick and Ben are, though Ben likely has a lengthy divorce process to go through as his split from JLo is finalized.