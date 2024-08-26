Home > Human Interest RFK Jr. Took His 6-Year-Old Daughter on a Trip to Behead a Whale "People on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.” By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 26 2024, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It turns out that going viral for having a worm in your brain and leaving a dead bear in Central Park is not enough to earn you a spot on the ballot for the presidential race. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign is mostly known for some wild anecdotes that have gone viral. On Aug. 24, RFK. Jr. announced the end of his bid for president, officially endorsing former president Donald Trump instead.

Article continues below advertisement

That's not the only story making headlines, however. There's also a story his daughter shared a decade ago that's caught the attention of many. In an old interview with Town & Country, Kick Kennedy shared a story of her father bringing home a beheaded whale. It just gets weirder from here.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s daughter says he brought home a beheaded whale in 1994.

In the profile from 2012, Kick detailed how her father had heard that a dead whale had washed up on the shore in Hyannis Port, Mass. Of course, RFK Jr. decided that the most reasonable thing to do would be to bring his 6-year-old daughter with him as he hacked off its head with a chainsaw. For further context, the whale was a five-hour drive from the family's home in New York.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick told the outlet, recounting how her dad had mounted the head of the whale on the roof of their minivan with bungee cords. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Kick Kennedy has also made headlines for her rumored relationship with Ben Affleck.