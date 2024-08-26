Home > News > Politics Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has Coined a Term To Explain His Most Important Cause Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulled out of the 2024 presidential race. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 26 2024, 7:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

No one asked for a new slogan for former President Donald Trump's campaign for a second term, but his newest political supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might have come up with one that sticks. He shared the phrase "Make America Healthy Again" on social media, along with the abbreviation "MAHA," not unlike MAGA (Make America Great Again), which Trump still uses. But what does it even mean?

Article continues below advertisement

Although he didn't share much with the slogan, and it's not clear if it's something Trump is actually using himself, there is already tons of merch online in reference to MAHA. As of the internet wasn't already abuzz about Kennedy essentially defecting from his family, which is full of staunch supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, by the way, he continues to take his Trump support to new levels.

Article continues below advertisement

What does 'Make America Healthy Again" mean?

If you had asked someone what that means during former President Barack Obama's time in the White House, the answer might have been that it was his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama's slogan to get kids healthy. That was her main platform, after all. And in this case, Kennedy's goal isn't too different. The slogan, that isn't unlike that of Trump's and seems to further speak to his support of the former president's campaign, is also about kids' health.

On Aug. 25, Kennedy shared a Fox News interview of his on Twitter and wrote that it is part of "this new chapter of [his] work to Make America Healthy Again." And he included the hashtag #MAHA. Doesn't have quite the same ring to it as MAGA, but it seems to be what Kennedy is sticking with.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks @ShannonBream @FoxNewsSunday for my first interview on this new chapter of my work to Make America Healthy Again. #MAHA pic.twitter.com/rsnh9jdPgs — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

"We need to reach a point in our country where we love our children more than we hate each other," Kennedy said in the Fox News interview. He also said that, if given the opportunity, he would "change the focus" and "end the corruption" in organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is remaining on the ballot in some states.

Although Kennedy pulled out of the 2024 presidential race and now endorses Trump, he plans to remain on the ballot in some states and remove himself from the ballot in other states. According to him in the same Fox News interview, it's so his name on the ballot doesn't potentially take votes from Trump.