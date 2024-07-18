Home > News > Politics Why Are Some Delegates Wearing Yellow MAGA Hats at the Republican National Convention? "We’re proud to wear them," one delegate said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 18 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

So far, the 2024 Republican National Convention has had no shortage of unique fashion statements. While some Trump supporters are choosing to sport makeshift ear bandages to show solidarity against the former president's recent assassination attempt, others have been seen donning his MAGA merch — but there's something different about it.

In addition to all the iconic, crimson red MAGA hats throughout the audience, some attendees are wearing MAGA hats in a different color. This time, it's a yellow-ish gold. What do they mean, and who's wearing them?

Source: Getty images

Why are some RNC attendees wearing yellow MAGA hats?

Within a sea of red, some yellow MAGA hats have been spotted — and these "limited edition" caps are being worn specifically by the Republican delegates from California. California has one of the largest bases at the convention, with over 160 attendees, making them stand out on the convention floor.

In a comment to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a publication local to where the convention is taking place, California delegate Charles Hilliard said, "We’re proud to wear them — just as much as we are Americans ... we are Californians." He explained that the hats are a nod to California as the "golden state."

The California delegation unveiled new golden hats at the RNC.



“We’re proud to wear them — just as much as we are Americans as we are Californians,” one CA delegate told me. pic.twitter.com/0wnH1yszlH — Tristan Hernandez (@tristanncade) July 18, 2024

This isn't the first time that a batch of MAGA hats has cropped up in a new color. Back in 2020, Biden-Harris supporters actually released a merch line that put their own spin on the MAGA hat — a blue cap embroidered with the phrase, "Made America Great Already." However, many Democrats thought the blue hats were just as ridiculous as the red ones.