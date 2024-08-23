Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Siblings Announce They Are Endorsing Kamala Harris

"We believe in Harris and Walz," RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry, said in a statement on behalf of the Kennedy family.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Aug. 23 2024, 5:06 p.m. ET

RFK Jr. and his sister, Kerry, in 2015.
Source: Getty Images

On Aug. 23, 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

His decision was met with severe backlash from his siblings, who issued a joint statement condemning RFK Jr.'s choice and expressing their support for Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. Read on to see their response.

RFK Jr. announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s siblings endorse Kamala Harris and criticize his Trump endorsement.

Shortly after 3 p.m. EST on Aug. 23, Kerry Kennedy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a statement from her and her family regarding RFK Jr.'s endorsement of Trump.

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise, and national pride," the statement read.

On behalf of her siblings, Kerry Kennedy then announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris: "We believe in [Kamala] Harris and [Tim] Walz," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story," it concludes.

The statement is signed by Kerry and her siblings Kathleen, Courtney, Chris, and Rory.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, this shouldn't come as a surprise — but if you're unfamiliar with the situation, let us explain! The Kennedy family has consistently opposed RFK Jr.'s independent presidential bid since he announced it in 2023.

Prior to his presidential campaign, RFK Jr.'s niece, Maeve Kennedy McKean, along with his siblings Kathleen and Joseph, also penned a Politico column criticizing his anti-vaccination stance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment," some of RFK Jr.'s siblings wrote in October 2023. "We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

RFK Jr. Says He Left a Dead Bear in Central Park, Thought It Would Be "Funny"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Pretty Open About His Rare Voice Disorder

What Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Net Worth? Here's What We Know

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.