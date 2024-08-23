Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Siblings Announce They Are Endorsing Kamala Harris
"We believe in Harris and Walz," RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry, said in a statement on behalf of the Kennedy family.
On Aug. 23, 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump.
His decision was met with severe backlash from his siblings, who issued a joint statement condemning RFK Jr.'s choice and expressing their support for Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris. Read on to see their response.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s siblings endorse Kamala Harris and criticize his Trump endorsement.
Shortly after 3 p.m. EST on Aug. 23, Kerry Kennedy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a statement from her and her family regarding RFK Jr.'s endorsement of Trump.
"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise, and national pride," the statement read.
On behalf of her siblings, Kerry Kennedy then announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris: "We believe in [Kamala] Harris and [Tim] Walz," she wrote.
"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story," it concludes.
The statement is signed by Kerry and her siblings Kathleen, Courtney, Chris, and Rory.
Now, this shouldn't come as a surprise — but if you're unfamiliar with the situation, let us explain! The Kennedy family has consistently opposed RFK Jr.'s independent presidential bid since he announced it in 2023.
Prior to his presidential campaign, RFK Jr.'s niece, Maeve Kennedy McKean, along with his siblings Kathleen and Joseph, also penned a Politico column criticizing his anti-vaccination stance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment," some of RFK Jr.'s siblings wrote in October 2023. "We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."