RFK Jr. Says He Left a Dead Bear in Central Park, Thought It Would Be "Funny" "I said, 'Let's go put the bear in Central Park and we'll make it look like he got hit by a bike. It would be funny for people.'" By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 5 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET

If you've been hearing something about a bizarre story involving Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a dead bear in Central Park, you're not hallucinating. It's real, and RFK Jr. talks all about it in a video that's been making the rounds online.

Because it's such an odd tale, we'll let RFK Jr.'s words speak for themselves. Below, we've transcribed what he said in the video, where he can be seen talking to Roseanne Barr about a very weird, weird time he had in New York that involved a poor young bear that a stranger had unfortunately hit with their car.

Source: Getty Images

RFK Jr. said he left a dead bear in Central Park: "We thought it would be amusing for whoever found it, or something."

"I was taking a group of people falconing up in Goshen, New York, in the Hudson Valley, and I was supposed to meet them there at maybe 8 or 9," he begins. "I was driving up there really early, like 7. And then a woman in the van in front of me hit a bear and killed it — a young bear."

"So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van, because I was gonna skin the bear. It was in very good condition, and I was gonna put the meat in my refrigerator — you can do that in New York state, you can get a bear tag for a roadkill bear."

You don't get weirder than RFK Jr. talking to Roseanne about dumping a bear in Central Park in an attempt to get ahead of a story about it. We have his version, I'll be interested to hear the real story. This man is a maniac.

pic.twitter.com/vPDE50yfqB — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 4, 2024

"So then we went hawking and I had the bear in my car, and we had a really good day, we went late. And we were catching a lot of game and people really loved it so we stayed really late. And instead of going back to my home in Westchester, I had to go right to the city because there was a dinner at Peter Luger Steak House."

"And at the end of the dinner — it went late — I realized I couldn't go home; I had to go to the airport, and the bear was in my car. And I didn't wanna leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad."

"So then I thought, you know, at that time— this was the little bit of the redneck in me — there'd been a series of bicycle accidents in New York. They'd just put in the bike lines, and some people had gotten killed. It was every day, and people had been badly injured. Every day it was in the press."

"And so I thought — I wasn't drinking of course but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea — I had an old bike in my car that someone asked me to get rid of, and I said, 'Let's go put the bear in Central Park and we'll make it look like he got hit by a bike. It would be funny for people.' So everybody thought that's a great idea, so we went and did that and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something."

"The next day it was on every television station. It was the front page of every paper. I turned on the TV and it was like a mile of yellow tape. And there were 20 cop cars, there were helicopters flying over it. And I was like oh my God, what did I do? And then there were some people on TV in Tyvek suits with gloves on, lifting up the bike and they're saying they were gonna take this up to Albany to get it fingerprinted. I was worried because my prints were all over that bike."

"Luckily the story died down after a while, and it stayed dead for a decade. And the New Yorker somehow found out about it and they're gonna do a big article on me and that's one of the articles. So they asked the fact checkers. And you know, it's gonna be a bad story."

