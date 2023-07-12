Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Violet Affleck Is a Safety First Queen Violet Affleck, daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, wore a face mark to the infamous White Party and now people are wondering why. By Allison Hunt Jul. 11 2023, Published 9:07 p.m. ET Source: @michaelrubin

Michael Rubin's infamous "White Party" in the Hamptons came and went and we still have a lot of questions. First of all, who is Michael Rubin? Second of all, how does he know all these famous people? And third of all, why is Violet Affleck wearing a face mask?

1). Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics and a reported billionaire. 2). We have no how he knows all these famous people, but he is a billionaire so there's that. And he also has this infamous White Party every year that seems to be the event that people do not want to miss. 3). We don't know why Violet Affleck was wearing one. But since we're here, let's see what we can find out about Violet Affleck wearing a face mask.

Why does Violet Affleck wear a mask?

Source: @michaelrubin Violet Affleck wearing a mask

Violet Affleck, 17, is the oldest child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and has an uncanny resemblance to her mother. She recently attend Michael Rubin's "White Party" with her dad, as well as her stepmom, Jennifer Lopez.

Michael Rubin took to his social media to post multiple photo dumps. Fans were quick to notice that Violet wore an N95 face mask and people are curious why? While her camp has not spoken on this issue, an obvious reason could be that since she was at a party with a lot of people, Violet just felt safer wearing a mask at the party. While the norms of wearing face masks have been tampered down, Covid-19 is very much still here and gets passed around more quickly in bigger group gatherings.

This is also not the first time that Violet has sported a face mask recently. Violet was also seen with Ben and Jennifer Lopez going to see a Broadway show while also wearing a N95 mask. Not only that, but she was wearing a mask while running errands with her mom Jennifer Garner.

Another possibility is that Violet doesn't like to be in the spotlight, and therefore covers her face because she is shyer than her parents. And after all, the mask does fit the "white" theme. This seems like a possibility, especially since Violet was seen outside of the party without her mask on. Whatever the reason, people are praising her for being a safety-first queen.

There is only one intelligent person in these photos, 17 year old Violet Affleck . Looks like someone is sensible and trying to avoid sars2 with a quality n95.https://t.co/qCzbG7I8eM pic.twitter.com/1n9Z2tigTH — Just A Neighsayer (@justaneighsayer) July 4, 2023 Source: Twitter

This tweet by @justaneighsayer reads, "There is only one intelligent person in these photos, 17-year-old Violet Affleck. Looks like someone is sensible and trying to avoid sars2 with a quality n95." Another user said, "I am finding myself as a fan of Violet Affleck because she wears a fitted mask when needed."