What Is Ben Affleck's Net Worth? His Career in the Film Industry Has Paid off Tenfold

Sadly, Ben's star fell as quickly as it had risen in the mid-2000s after overexposure in the tabloids, a series of poorly received films, and personal life drama. Undeterred, he married his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had his first child, turning instead from being a leading man to sitting in the director's chair. He directed his first film, Gone Baby Gone, to critical success and formed a working relationship with Warner Bros. that has lasted well into his present career.