Jennifer Garner and John Miller's Relationship Timeline Includes a Speed Bump "She loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it's easy," a source shared early on. By Alex West Published Sept. 2 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET

The Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorce was a pop culture moment you just had to be there for. However, the follow up to that intense saga was Jen's quick to turn to a new man, John Miller, after she wrapped the divorce papers from her ex-husband.

Jen is now dating John, but no one knows if they'll ever be heading for marriage. After all, Jen indicated in the past that matrimony might not be something she's interested in the future. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the couple's relationship timeline.

October 2018 — Jennifer Garner and John Miller start dating.

After finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck just days before, reports surfaced that Jennifer Garner was already putting herself back out there. "Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can," a source told People in an October 2018 article. "She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers."

Just two weeks later, the world found out that she was dating John Miller. "They are casually dating, but it's not serious," a source told People. "He hasn't met her kids." The relationship only progressed naturally from there, with reports hinting that she was enjoying spending time with him, but they kept it pretty casual for quite some time.

November 2018 — Jen and John are spotted in public together for the first time.

Jen and John were spotted on a date to go see Dear Evan Hansen in Los Angeles in November 2018. While they kept their distance by making separate exits from the show, they were still spotted in the backseat of a car heading away together. "She doesn't call him her boyfriend," a source yet again played down the romance to People. "But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it's easy."

January 2020 — Jen enters her single era.

Despite the flirty encounters, two years later, Jen indicated that she was likely single. She made a post on Instagram where she joked about Tinder, leaving fans with the impression that she must be on the market if she could make a jab that "no one swipes" on her profile, according to Just Jared. It wasn't until March 2021 that a much more concrete confirmation about her relationship status surfaced.

"I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she told People. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good." Jen also added at the time that she wasn't sure if she wanted to get married again. However, it wasn't long after that John seemed to re-enter her life.

August 2021 — Jen and John start spending time together again.

In August 2021, Jen and John were seen together for the first time since their previous relationship stint. They continued to be spotted on dates and outings without any formal indication that they were involved again. Their relationship grew for a number of years, leaving fans wondering what exactly was going on behind the scenes.

February 2023 — Jen and John are official.

