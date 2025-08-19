Distractify
Naomi Just Left the WWE in the Need of a Brand New Women's World Champion

What would motivate someone to leave the squared circle after cashing in a Money in the Bank contract?

Published Aug. 19 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET

Naomi Leaves WWE Womens World Championship Vacant
Source: YouTube/WWE

The Money in the Bank briefcase provides WWE Superstars with a unique opportunity. Naomi knew how to use it well, cashing in her contract during a highly anticipated match between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. The charismatic villain was able to walk out of Evolution 2 with the Women's World Championship on her shoulder.

Three years after bravely leaving the company, Naomi captured the biggest championship in the division. Sadly, that wasn't meant to last forever.

Naomi broke the internet during the Aug. 18, 2025, edition of Monday Night Raw. The wrestler announced that she would be relinquishing the Women's World Championship after less than three months of holding the title. The WWE was left in need of a new leader for Raw's women's division.

Why did Naomi leave the Women's World Championship behind her? Here's what we know about what forced the professional wrestler to let go of her dream.

naomi-wwe-title-left-behind
Source: YouTube/WWE
Why did Naomi leave the Women's World Championship vacant?

As revealed in the same episode of Monday Night Raw, Naomi is pregnant with Jimmy Uso's baby. The wrestling couple has been together for more than a decade. According to E! News, Naomi is already the stepmother of Jimmy's two children, with the new member of the family being the couple's first biological child.

The WWE's acclaimed Bloodline dynasty continues to expand, as Naomi stated on television.

WWE continues to explore how different its men's and women's divisions are. This is only the second time in the company's modern history a world champion has had to relinquish her title due to pregnancy. Back when the WWE Women's Championship was still called the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch had to give up the belt in order to have her first baby with Seth Rollins.

The Raw Women's Championship turned out to be hidden in Asuka's Money in the Bank briefcase later on.

When will Naomi return to the WWE?

As of the day after Naomi's announcement, a clear return window wasn't established for the WWE Superstar. During an episode of Stephanie McMahon's podcast, the wrestler revealed that she was around seven weeks into her pregnancy when she made the news public. That would establish a projected date for the birth of the child around March of 2026.

naomi-wwe-womens-world-champion
Source: YouTube/ @WWE

Taking into account how long it would take for Naomi to heal and spend time with her first child, it can be assumed that the biggest events that could feature her return could be the 2026 edition of Survivor Series and the 2027 version of the Royal Rumble. It took Becky Lynch eight months after her daughter's birth to return to the ring.

If the same timeline applies to Naomi, it will be a while before WWE fans can see her on television once again.

