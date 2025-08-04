Who Is Naomi's Father? WWE Women's World Champion's Heritage Is Surprising The professional won her first world title in eight years after defeating Rhea Ripley at 'WWE Evolution.' By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @WWE

This year's edition of WWE SummerSlam gave plenty of Superstars the opportunity to steal the spotlight during an explosive weekend. One of these talented athletes was Naomi, the woman who won the WWE Women's World Championship during Evolution. After stealing the title from Iyo Sky, it became evident that Naomi's heel character was quickly going to take over the company's women's division.

When Naomi appeared in front of the crowd at MetLife Stadium, she was accompanied by an imposing musician carrying an electric guitar. It turns out that the performer was actually the wrestler's dad. Who is Naomi's father? Here's what we know about the man who played the guitar on stage during his daughter's entrance at SummerSlam.

Who is Naomi's father?

Naomi made her debut in the WWE in 2009. Before the professional wrestler could become one of the top stars of the company, Naomi had to spend some time at Florida Championship Wrestling. That was the name of the WWE's developmental territory, which was eventually replaced by NXT. Since then, Shawn McRae has been a part of his daughter's trajectory as an athlete.

During her entire tenure at WWE, Naomi always counted with the support of her father. The musician might have known that his daughter was destined for success even before she decided that she would become a wrestler, back when Naomi was still working as a cheerleader for the Orlando Magic. Through victories and defeats, the man stood behind Naomi whenever he was needed.

The support of Shawn Mcrarae eventually led Naomi to enjoy a prolific career in the WWE. But Shawn's potential goes beyond only appearing as a caring father on television. There's a reason why Naomi's dad delivered such a captivating performance at MetLife Stadium during SummerSlam.

Shawn McRae is the guitarist of the Derek Mack Band.

Shawn McRae has been a member of the Derek Mack Band for a long time. According to the group's official website, the band can be labeled as a Party Show Band. The Derek Mack Band brings a variety of styles in order to fit the needs of any customer. If any WWE fan wants to bring a part of SummerSlam home, the band is available for booking in the West Palm Beach area.

It's not very common for a WWE Superstar's father to appear so prominently on television. One of these memorable cases can be traced back to Charlotte Flair, who won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Alexa Bliss during SummerSlam. Flair's connection with her father on the screen can only be justified because Ric Flair is a legend of the business. The fact that Shawn McRae isn't a wrestler just makes his appearance at SummerSlam more special.