Brock Lesnar Returned to WWE After Being Named in Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuit Lesnar was caught up in allegations against Vince McMahon. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 4 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: WWE

When wrestling legend Brock Lesnar was named in a shocking sexual assault allegation, he became persona non grata around the WWE. But as fellow legendary wrestler John Cena eyed his retirement, the league brought Lesnar back in a shock appearance during SummerSlam in August 2025.

Lesnar's return raised questions about his involvement in the allegations made in the lawsuit and brought attention to an issue the wrestler had been hoping would go away. Here's what we know about Lesnar's involvement in what was alleged in the lawsuit and what those allegations are as he made his return in SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE after being named in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

On August 3, 2025, Lesnar made a sudden and triumphant return to SummerSlam. According to New York Post, Lesnar's return was part of the efforts by Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) to keep John Cena happy on his way out of the league. Triple H shared, "One of the very first things that I said to him was, 'Who do you want and how?' And we are working through that." Cena apparently had another bout with Lesnar on his "wish list."

After SummerSlam, Triple H mused, "Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable." But Lesnar's return isn't without controversy. A lawsuit was filed in January 2024 by Janel Grant, a former employee of WWE co-founder Vince McMahon. Lesnar was not originally named in the lawsuit.

However, Lesnar's name was added in February 2025 after the lawsuit was amended in court. After that, he seemed to disappear from WWE, which is why his summer performance was such a surprise.

The allegations against McMahon are pretty serious.

Lesnar may not be the principal named in the lawsuit, but the allegations are serious enough that any association could spell bad news for the popular wrestler.

The allegations by Janel Grant include that McMahon was guilty of both sexually assaulting and trafficking her. She claims that she was asked to make “personalized sexual content” during McMahon's efforts to acquire signed contracts in 2021 (per the New York Post). Grant claims that the contract McMahon was trying to secure at the time was related to Lesnar.

She also alleges that McMahon flew Lesnar to Connecticut for a planned sexual encounter with her; however, she says that the encounter never happened. According to People, McMahon also asked Grant to send sexually explicit content to Lesnar. Lesnar, however, is not named among the more serious assault and trafficking allegations. After Lesnar's name was added to the lawsuit, he saw his association with the WWE abruptly removed from the public eye.

