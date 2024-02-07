Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE WWE and UFC Legend Brock Lesnar May Be In Serious Trouble — What's His Net Worth? By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 7 2024, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Source: WWE Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes during the April 3rd episode of 'Monday Night Raw.'

WWE Superstar and UFC legend Brock Lesnar has been at the top of the sports entertainment and mixed martial arts worlds since he first came onto the pro wrestling scene in 2000.

One of the most intimidating athletes in both fields has recently been pulled from one of the WWE 2K24 covers and previously reported WrestleMania 40 plans have been scrapped.

Brock Lesnar was dragged into Vince McMahon's sex-trafficking accusations.

Just two days after the massive Netflix acquisition of WWE's Monday Night Raw ($5 billion for 10 years of programming), Janel Grant's 67-page lawsuit of allegations against Chairman and CEO of WWE Founder Vince McMahon came to light. One of the claims is most likely a reference to Brock Lesnar.

Source: Getty Images

On January 25 the Wall Street Journal reported on the lawsuit that alleges Vince McMahon shared explicit photos of Grant and a video of her urinating to an unnamed wrestler who requested it. The lawsuit refers to the unnamed wrestler as a "UFC fighter and WWE talent." It's been widely reported the fighter and wrestler is Brock Lesnar.

Source: WWE Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

So, what is Brock Lesnar's net worth today, post-lawsuit?

Though he's been one of the biggest box office draws in both TKO holdings, Lesnar's future in WWE and UFC does not look promising. While he's not explicitly named in the Janel Grant lawsuit, his absence from WWE programming since the allegations have been obvious. His involvement in this debacle is eliciting some horrified reactions from former WWE Superstars.

Brock Lesnar Professional Wrestler, Mixed Martial Artist Net worth: $25 million Brock Lensar is one of the most successful professional wrestlers and fighters of the 21st century. He's the only athlete to have held the UFC Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship. He's the youngest WWE Heavyweight Champion and a ten-time WWE Champion. Birth date: July 12, 1977 Birth place: Webster, South Dakota Birth name: Brock Edward Lesnar Marriage: Sable, born Rena Marlette Children: 4

As of 2024, Lesnar's net worth is estimated at $25 million, according to EssentiallySports. According to the outlet, this figure is due to Lesnar's $12 million salary from the WWE, his endorsement deals with companies such as Dymatize Nutrition and Jimmy John's, and his winnings from the UFC. "I don't think he's [Brock Lesnar] motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term. And he's got enough money, he doesn't need it," wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff shared on his 83 Weeks podcast.