"F--- The Rock. We Want Cody": WWE Fans Are Screaming "Justice" for Rhodes at WrestleMania Throngs of WWE fans are chanting #JusticeForCodyRhodes on social media in the wake of WrestleMania 40 news. Here's the drama, explained. By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 5 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Throngs of WWE fans are purportedly "spamming" live streams from the professional wrestling organization with messages calling for "Justice" for Cody Rhodes ahead of Wrestlemania 40 — and the same messages are popping up on social media as well. If you're wondering why this has become a recurring chorus from professional wrestling fans online, it could be explained by The Rock's recent announcement that he'll be squaring off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Justice for Cody Rhodes explained.

ESPN has called the match between The Rock and Roman Reigns "WWE's can't-miss moment" and it's not difficult to understand why: The Rock is easily the biggest personality to have ever emerged from World Wrestling Entertainment. He managed to stand out among a crop of other high-profile entertainers during arguably the greatest era in the organization's history.

So you have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the matchup, and he's squaring off against someone who is the longest record WWE title holder since 1988 in Roman Reigns. The two men, who call themselves "cousins" despite not being physically related, having a match is actually a great addition, or maybe even conclusion, to Roman Reigns's Bloodline plot, which is being hailed as one of the better narratives to emerge from the WWE writer's room in a long time.

What better way to put a matchup between the WWE's most recognizable professional wrestler who went on to become a mega-movie blockbuster superstar, and the organization's most dominant champion of the past 36 years (as of this writing), that also touches on the legacy of Samoan greats who helped turn professional wrestling into a global phenomenon?

While the Reigns/Rock headliner may seem like a match made in heaven for pro-wrestling fans, unfortunately there are a lot of WWE enthusiasts who don't agree with the ESPN article.

However, a lot of WWE die-hards believed that Cody Rhodes should have been put in as the headliner against Roman Reigns. Rhodes has built up a big fan base over the years thanks to his in-ring work ethic; he's regarded as an athletic and technically proficient wrestler.

He's also credited with helping to turn the AEW into a popular competitor to the WWE, and then there's the fact that he descends from pro-wrestling royalty in Dusty Rhodes. Cody's promos are almost always impassioned — he manages to blend his skills on the mic with his in-ring prowess as well.

Then there's the question of Rhodes's own career trajectory in the WWE: he began as Stardust, a derivative of the Goldust character, left the WWE and re-branded himself, then came back into the WWE and worked himself into becoming a fan favorite through his combination of promo-cutting and in-ring performances.

And then there's the fact that since Cody's loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, having him come back a year later to become the champ could be a great narrative arc of retribution that just makes sense. So WWE devotees weren't thrilled to see that The Rock was in a headlining match against Roman Reigns, and even booed "The Great One" after his return was announced in Knoxville.

The Rock is no stranger to playing both "heel" and "face" in the WWE; however it appears that he's being viewed as a villain not due to a manufactured story line conjured up from the organization's writer's room, but by fan reaction alone.

Then there came the purported damage control in response to The Rock's arrival on the scene of WrestleMania 40 — a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) reminding fans of the good deed he carried out for UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo: The Rock bought him a house.

He fights to pay it forward 🙏🏾👏🏾💪🏾

Wishing my brother @TheAnswerMMA best of luck today in his @UFC welterweight fight on FIGHT NIGHT on @ESPN+

@ 1PM PT



Themba’s amazing story caught my eye when MMA fans sent me an ESPN tweet where Themba had just $7 bucks in his bank account… pic.twitter.com/C6FDqS8gKP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 3, 2024