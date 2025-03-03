Ever Wonder What "Turning Heel" Means in Professional Wrestling? Find Out Here!
One of the most jaw-dropping moments for any wrestler is when they turn heel.
Professional wrestling is jam-packed with drama, and at the heart of it all are the rivalries between the good guys and the bad guys. But one of the most jaw-dropping moments for any wrestler — and their fans — is when they take a sharp turn and turn heel.
This shift can completely flip the script, leaving longtime viewers shocked and on the edge of their seats. But what does "turning heel" actually mean, and why does it pack such a punch in the wrestling world? Here's what you need to know.
What does turn heel mean in professional wrestling?
If you haven't caught on yet, turning heel means a good guy wrestler — aka a "face" — has gone full villain. They'll now be the antagonist, giving the crowd someone to boo.
But being a heel isn't just about being bad — it's about getting a reaction. Sure, all they really need is to be jeered by the fans, but the best heels lean into their nasty side. They might cheat, use foreign objects like brass knuckles, or even pull off low blows to stack the odds in their favor and win.
Heels are also known for dirty tricks: Choking, eye rakes, sneaky backstage attacks, and dissing the crowd or city (aka "cheap heat"). They even often act cocky or superior, fully leaning into the experience and playing up their villain status to the max.
Depending on the storyline, heels can be cowardly — think a "closet champion" who holds a title but avoids real challenges — or they can be outright overpowering, making the good guy's triumph feel that much sweeter.
Some heels, however, might beg for mercy after dishing out brutal beatdowns, while others bully their way to victory, making the face's comeback even more epic. All in all, it's about turning that crowd against them — and making their eventual fall even better!
John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.
Since announcing his retirement from in-ring action in July 2024, John Cena has been on a victory lap of sorts, with his retirement tour in full swing. He competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he put up a good fight before being eliminated by the winner, Jey Uso.
But it was on March 1, after winning the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, that John Cena left many audience members speechless.
After securing his WrestleMania opportunity, John Cena shocked the world by teaming up with none other than The Rock — aka The Final Boss — and turning on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Yes, you read that right: John Cena turned heel for the first time since 2003!
Clearly, John Cena isn't content with just strolling down memory lane for his last year. This heel turn is the perfect way to cap off his legendary career.
For years, he's been WWE's ultimate good guy, but this brand-new ruthless side has the potential to elevate his final run to iconic status. It's a bold, creative move that shows John Cena still has plenty of untapped potential — and he can go on a reign of terror without anyone questioning if it's forced. This could be the perfect way for him to end on his terms.