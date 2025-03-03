Ever Wonder What "Turning Heel" Means in Professional Wrestling? Find Out Here! One of the most jaw-dropping moments for any wrestler is when they turn heel. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 3 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: WWE

Professional wrestling is jam-packed with drama, and at the heart of it all are the rivalries between the good guys and the bad guys. But one of the most jaw-dropping moments for any wrestler — and their fans — is when they take a sharp turn and turn heel.

Article continues below advertisement

This shift can completely flip the script, leaving longtime viewers shocked and on the edge of their seats. But what does "turning heel" actually mean, and why does it pack such a punch in the wrestling world? Here's what you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What does turn heel mean in professional wrestling?

If you haven't caught on yet, turning heel means a good guy wrestler — aka a "face" — has gone full villain. They'll now be the antagonist, giving the crowd someone to boo.

But being a heel isn't just about being bad — it's about getting a reaction. Sure, all they really need is to be jeered by the fans, but the best heels lean into their nasty side. They might cheat, use foreign objects like brass knuckles, or even pull off low blows to stack the odds in their favor and win.

Article continues below advertisement

He's the man that ended Roman Reigns' significant World Title run.



He was so popular that people turned on The Rock for him.



He played a massive role in John Cena's shocking heel turn.



Cody Rhodes is the undisputed face of WWE. pic.twitter.com/0xuX5rHiUT — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) March 2, 2025

Heels are also known for dirty tricks: Choking, eye rakes, sneaky backstage attacks, and dissing the crowd or city (aka "cheap heat"). They even often act cocky or superior, fully leaning into the experience and playing up their villain status to the max.

Article continues below advertisement

Depending on the storyline, heels can be cowardly — think a "closet champion" who holds a title but avoids real challenges — or they can be outright overpowering, making the good guy's triumph feel that much sweeter. Some heels, however, might beg for mercy after dishing out brutal beatdowns, while others bully their way to victory, making the face's comeback even more epic. All in all, it's about turning that crowd against them — and making their eventual fall even better!

John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Since announcing his retirement from in-ring action in July 2024, John Cena has been on a victory lap of sorts, with his retirement tour in full swing. He competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he put up a good fight before being eliminated by the winner, Jey Uso.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was on March 1, after winning the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, that John Cena left many audience members speechless.

SPEECHLESS. 💔



JOHN CENA just viciously TURNED on CODY RHODES at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/jSyaCud7Wz — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

After securing his WrestleMania opportunity, John Cena shocked the world by teaming up with none other than The Rock — aka The Final Boss — and turning on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Yes, you read that right: John Cena turned heel for the first time since 2003!