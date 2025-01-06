WWE Superstar John Cena Is Retiring From In-Ring Action: "I'm at My End" John Cena will continue to wrestle in the WWE until the end of 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 6 2025, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

As one chapter closes, another begins! Yes, we're talking about WWE — on Jan. 6, 2025, one of its flagship shows, Monday Night Raw, will officially debut on Netflix. While the long-awaited event promises to be a star-studded spectacle, it also signals the start of the end of John Cena's legendary career.

In July 2024, the 16-time WWE champion announced he would be retiring from in-ring competition. He confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will mark his final appearance at the event, although he'll continue to wrestle until the end of 2025. So, why is John Cena stepping away from the ring? Here's everything you need to know about his impending retirement.

Why is John Cena retiring from the WWE?

On July 6, 2024, at the WWE "Money in the Bank" event, John Cena revealed he would be retiring after more than 20 years in the ring. "Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from WWE," the professional wrestler-turned-actor told the stunned crowd, who gasped in shock at the news.

At a follow-up press conference, John Cena outlined his plans for 2025, confirming that he would wrestle throughout the year, with a farewell tour scheduled to cover "mid-thirties to forties" dates, lasting through December. "And that'll be the end of my in-ring competition," he said, clearly marking the end of an era for one of WWE's biggest stars.

During the press conference, John Cena was candid about the reason behind his decision to retire: "Physically, I'm at my end," he admitted. After more than two decades of intense competition, he explained that it was simply time for him to step away from the ring for good. Plus, the toll of the years, both mentally and physically, had led him to this moment of reflection and finality.

"People say they're walking away, and two years later they come back. I want to set the record straight right now, I'm done. This is it," he said. "If you ever wanted to be a part of this one last time, we're going to do it as big as we can and we're fighting everybody and we hope you come enjoy the fun."

John Cena isn't stepping away from WWE for good.

Good news, folks! despite announcing his retirement as an active wrestler, John Cena made it crystal clear that he wouldn't be walking away from WWE entirely. "Part of this business plan that I proposed and they accepted was me remaining in the WWE family in some capacity for an extended time to come," he explained. He further revealed that his farewell tour would feature a "long list of dates" scheduled between January and September 2025.

