WWE's 'Raw' Says Goodbye to Cable TV and Hello to Netflix — How Long Will the Episodes Be? 'Raw' debuts on Netflix on Jan. 6, 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 6 2025, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

WWE's Monday Night Raw is officially leaving cable TV behind and stepping into the streaming world! That’s right — the iconic wrestling show is making its Netflix debut on Jan. 6, 2025, with a must-see lineup featuring Seth "Freakin" Rollins facing off against CM Punk.

While the move to Netflix is an exciting shake-up for Raw, wrestling fans are left wondering what this means for the show. How long will episodes of Raw be now that the show is on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about WWE’s big move.

How long is 'Raw' on Netflix? Triple H says eps will be around two and a half hours.

Now that the show no longer has to fit into a specific networking timeslot, there's a bit more flexibility. On an episode of SI Media with Jimmy Traina, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) confirmed that Raw does not have a set runtime now that's it on Netflix.

"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform," he said. "Much like many episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have down. If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. If the next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product." (He then clarified that he was using 42 minutes just as an example, and Raw is not going to be that short.)

He went on to say that for him, the sweet spot is between two and three hours. "If you had asked me years ago, the two-hour shows, you get into them and you don't have the real estate on that program to get everything in there you want to get in, all the stories and characters. Sometimes, it's a good thing because it creates scarcity and opportunity for people to be more over, but sometimes there are things you want to get in there. People lose track of the fact that what we do is live."

According to Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO, the Netflix deal "Marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

What is the start time for 'Raw' on Netflix?

The first Monday Night Raw episode on Netflix premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 6. This debut event, celebrating Raw's new streaming home, is expected to run nearly four hours.The best part? If you miss the live broadcast, you can stream the event immediately after it ends — no next-day waits like some platforms require. Netflix delivers it to you on the same day!

With Netflix broadcasting Raw at 8 p.m. ET, the same time it aired on USA Network, it’s likely Netflix will maintain this airtime schedule for future episodes.