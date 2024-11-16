Home > Entertainment Here's How Much Mike Tyson Made from Netflix for Fighting a Guy 31 Years Younger Than Him Jake Paul was ultimately declared the winner of his fight with Tyson, but both fighters walked away with a handsome sum. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 16 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The highly anticipated boxing match between the legendary Mike Tyson and Jake Paul aired on Netflix on Nov. 15, 2024, marking a monumental moment in boxing history. Tyson, who has been out of the ring since 2005, made the fight particularly concerning due to his age. At 31 years older than Jake Paul, there were plenty of worries about Tyson’s well-being (and if he'd make it out of the ring alive).

While we can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing Mike didn’t take a knockout punch and emerged seemingly unscathed, everyone is now wondering how much Tyson made from his fight with Jake Paul. Here's a breakdown of both fighters' earnings and a look at how many people tuned in.

How much did Mike Tyson make from Netflix?

Source: Netflix

The fight between Tyson and Jake Paul was certainly risky, but it made Tyson roughly a cool $20 million richer. That's right—Tyson collected around a whopping $20 million for his fight with Jake Paul, according to USA Today.

What makes this figure even more plausible is when Tyson sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in September 2024, and Jimmy acknowledged that Tyson would be "making a lot of money... at least $20 million or something like that." Though Tyson declined to confirm the figure, it's been the common estimate tossed around since the fight was proposed in March 2023.

How much did Jake Paul make from his fight with Mike Tyson?

During an Aug. 18, 2024, press conference, Jake Paul bluntly admitted, "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend." For this reason, it's believed what Tyson earned — around $40 million.

This figure makes sense, especially since Jake’s company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), organized the fight with Netflix, bringing it to life. With an estimated purse of $80 million, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for the fighters to have collected a combined total of $60 million.

How many people watched the Tyson fight?

Source: Netflix

The Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight? Talk about a major event! Not only did it feature some seriously exciting undercards — including the epic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos matches — but it also brought out some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight was available to Netflix’s massive 280 million subscribers at no extra charge, and it also packed AT&T Stadium with roughly 70,000 live spectators. Celebrities were out in full force, with Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski, and even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showing up to witness the showdown.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Tyson had a special pre-fight moment with two boxing legends, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, who were there to greet him in his locker room before he stepped into the ring. Unfortunately, just before the main event, Down Detector reported that over 40,000 viewers experienced issues with the stream.