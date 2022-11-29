Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Nelson's Marriage Sadly Ended With Infidelity: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Before there was Shaunie and Keion, there was Shaunie and Shaq. Yes, THE Shaq. This makes sense since we originally met Shaunie on Basketball Wives, although the pair got divorced before the world premiere of the show.

Shaunie has since gotten married to celebrity pastor Keion Henderson, who's the founder of The Lighthouse Church. The pair's nuptials, which took place in May of 2022, will be shown during VH1's three-week special, Shaunie and Keion's Destination "I Do."

But before we take a step forward, let's take a look back at the relationship of Shaunie and Shaquille O'Neal.