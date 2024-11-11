Home > Viral News > Influencers > Jake Paul Why Is 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson Fighting 27-Year-Old Jake Paul? Money isn't what's truly pushing Mike into the ring. By Melissa Willets Published Nov. 11 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

No one is questioning whether Mike Tyson is tough, except maybe for him. Indeed, the occasional movie star is indisputably one of the best heavyweight boxers in the history of the sport.

But as the champ nears 60 years of age, some boxing fans are scratching their heads over why he would attempt to face off against Jake Paul, a fighter who is half his age. Here's what we know about why Mike Tyson is fighting Jake Paul.

So, why is Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul? Here's what he said.

What exactly is Mike's motivation for getting back in the ring — with Jake, nonetheless? Well, according to the controversial star himself, he is interested in both money and fame.

"I’m a man ... I want to go out there and I want to expose myself to risk," Mike said about fighting Jake in a matchup that will take place in Nov. 2024 on Netflix. Mike also talked about wanting to make bank, with Jake reportedly earning as much as $40 million for his role in the much-buzzed-about event.

But it's important to note that money isn't what's truly pushing Mike into the ring with the much-younger fighter. “This fight is not going to change my life financially enough. This is just what I want to do," he commented. For those fans who are wondering, Mike's reported net worth is $10 million.

It seems that the heavyweight title holder also still has something to prove, at least to himself. “Sometimes I want to see who I really am. I want to see what I'm really made out of," he also said about the fight, adding, "I want to perform in front of the world. To me, that's all I ever knew how to do since I was 14.''

This message from Mike Tyson to Jake Paul is one of the coldest I’ve ever heard.. pic.twitter.com/4utLvXARVx — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) November 8, 2024

Mike Tyson has a message for Jake Paul ahead of the fight.

Jake has said that he is honored to get in the ring with the legend, but he also warned Mike, "I'm going to take your throne, brother." In a clip posted to X, we see Mike watching Jake say these menacing words.

First, the elder boxer just laughs at his opponent's threat. Then he offers a simple explanation about the difference between himself and Jake, saying the latter is "a manufactured killer," made by television and newspapers. "I'm a natural born killer," he then asserts.

Indeed, it seems that Mike is 100 percent in on this fight, despite any doubt about his fitness to fight at this stage in his life. Fans will recall that the matchup was originally scheduled to take place in July 2024, and ended up being postponed after Mike suffered an ulcer flareup.

As he very rawly confessed about the incident that afflicted him on a flight, “I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I know I'm on the floor. I was defecating tar.’’