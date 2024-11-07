Home > Viral News > Influencers > Jake Paul How Much Is Influencer Jake Paul Getting Paid for His High-Profile Fight with Boxing Legend Mike Tyson? Paul said, "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 7 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Influencer Jake Paul first made his pro fighter debut in 2020, to the tune of much skepticism. Prior to his inaugural fight against Nate Robinson, a pro basketball player, people assumed it was more of a joke than the launch of a serious career. However, the young fighter shocked many. The YouTuber turned out to have pretty solid footing.

Since then, Jake has fought nine additional high-profile bouts as a cruiserweight, which means neither he nor his opponents can exceed 200 pounds. However, on Nov. 15, he will be facing off with boxing legend Mike Tyson in his first bout as a heavyweight fighter. The increasingly buff 27-year-old influencer has his work cut out for him even though his 58-year-old opponent is retired.

How much is Jake Paul going to get paid in his fight against Mike Tyson? A lot.

Netflix will be hosting the November fight night, and it all goes down on Nov. 15. According to Forbes, in 2022 Jake was one of the world's highest-paid athletes, which means that even a big purse isn't likely to attract Jake to an event he isn't interested in. That means that he's in it mostly for the prestige of saying he went toe-to-toe with Mike Tyson and came out on top.

Yet that doesn't mean Netflix isn't offering an impressive sum. Unfortunately, the exact number is a bit of a mystery. Traditionally, Paul makes his fight money through a cut of Pay-Per-View (PPV) sales, a contract, or winning purse. But there has been no announcement of a purse with the Netflix match-up.

However, Paul himself recently gave a hint as to what he might be making. During an Aug. 18 press conference announcing fight details, Paul said, "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend." Experts in the field have estimated the winnings to be somewhere north of $20 million, so it could be anywhere between that and Paul's declaration of $40 million.

Here's how to watch the big match-up.

Now you know what the stakes might be, aside from absolute bragging rights about which one takes the other one down, but how do you watch it?

Netflix will be streaming the fight, to no one's surprise since they are sponsoring it. You will need a Netflix subscription to watch the fight at home. But if you can find a bar or sports establishment that streams DirecTV, they have been authorized to stream the fight as well. So you can get around needing a subscription, but not without some creativity.

