Jake Paul Insults New York City for Being Part of a Blue State — What Are His Political Views?

Whatever your feelings are regarding influencer Jake Paul, who is also now a boxer, MMA fighter, and apparently everything in between, there's no denying that he is as outspoken as they come. So much so that he bashed the New York audience for being part of a "dumba-- Democratic" city at the Aug. 18 announcement of his match to Mike Tyson. But what are Jake Paul's political views exactly, and what has he said about politics in general?

Jake, who originally gained an audience on YouTube by posting funny viral videos with his brother Logan Paul, is so far removed from his former content it's not clear if he even still holds the same fan base. That being said, he still has millions of social media followers, and it's no surprise that he still uses social media as a platform for his various fights and promotion for whatever beef he has at any given time with another celebrity.

What are Jake Paul's politics and political views?

On Aug. 18, 2024, Jake appeared at a press conference in New York City to promote his Nov. 15 fight with Mike Tyson. When he was met with boos from the audience, Jake responded with quips of his own, wherein he bashed the city and spewed plenty of expletives to show what he really thought of those in the audience and beyond.

"Shut the f--k up, New York," Jake said. "Boo yourselves, New York. Hey New York, you're just like Mike Tyson — you were good 20 years ago. F--k you, New York… Duma-- Democratic city." From that alone, his stance on the political parties is pretty clear. But he has made it even clearer in the past through interviews and comments here and there.

BREAKING: Boxing Icon & YouTuber Jake Paul just WENT OFF on a New York City crowd and insulted them for voting Democrat



“F*ck you New York! Dumbass Democratic city!” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YIro7Usc5X — George (@BehizyTweets) August 18, 2024

On July 29, 2024, Jake shared an Instagram post with a video of himself and Trump pretending to square up against each other and then laughing. In the caption, he made his support for Trump clear. "We need Trump to knockout all his opponents on election day to save America from more unnecessary wars, the woke agenda, and preserving freedom of speech," Jake wrote. "Make sure you exercise your right to vote. @realdonaldtrump."

Before that, in June 2024, Jake appeared on Fox News to share why he believes former President Donald Trump is best for the United States and why he endorses him as the next president as opposed to anyone from the Democratic party. At the time, he cited troubles with the economy and paying off student loan debts and mortgages under the Biden administration as reasons to support Trump.

Logan Paul featured Donald Trump on his podcast.

Unsurprisingly, Jake's brother Logan also supports Trump. The former president appeared on Logan's podcast Impulsive with Logan Paul on June 13, 2024. During the episode, they covered a myriad of topics, from young voters supporting Trump to whether or not Trump believes aliens exist. But the interview was another way to cement support that both Logan and Jake appear to have for the Trump administration.