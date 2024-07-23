Home > Viral News > Influencers Jake and Logan Paul's Parents Have Controversy of Their Very Own — Who Are They? Controversy seems to run in the family. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 23 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

CW: assault mention For better or worse, influencers and internet personalities have attained major celebrity status. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok allow people to build followings and viral stardom overnight, and many of those people become rich and famous. In similar measure, however, many of the earliest known internet celebrities and influencers have had controversy after controversy pile onto their reputations. Just ask brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

Both siblings got their start on Vine and YouTube, posting short comedy sketches and prank videos. As of this writing, each of them has several million YouTube subscribers with billions of views on their content. Similarly, both brothers have received significant backlash throughout their careers for problematic videos and content. And by all accounts, it would seem as if their parents aren't free of toxicity either, or at least their dad. Who are Jake and Logan Paul's parents?

Jake and Logan Paul claim their dad abused them.

Logan was born on April 1, 1995, practically making him an April Fool's joke. Jake was born two years later on Jan. 17, 1997. Both were raised in Westlake, Ohio with parents Pamela Ann Stepnick and Gregory Allan Paul. Reportedly, Gregory is a licensed realtor and Pam worked as a nurse for a while before retiring from the profession. Interestingly enough, both of them have their own presence online. Each of them has their own YouTube channels and individual socials.

While their YouTube channels haven't been updated in several years as of this writing, both of them remain active on platforms like Instagram and have posted as recently as Summer 2024. The two of them have been divorced for some time, but they each have posts with Jake and Logan as they both continue to be a part of their sons' lives. But as their sons have been accused of toxic behavior in the past, it seems that their dad had behavior issues of his own.

In a Netflix documentary, both Jake and Paul accused their father of physical abuse when they were young. However, they were quick to defend his actions, claiming that his strict form of parenting made them tougher as adults. While Greg himself would deny the accusations, he did insist that he taught his kids to prioritize physical force over legitimate emotions. Greg's Instagram is also rife with sexist and transphobic rhetoric. His Instagram bio explicitly states that he's "fighting against the trans lie."