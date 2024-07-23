Home > Viral News > Influencers Dominique Sachse Divorced Nick Florescu in 2022 but Has Kept the Details Private Dominique Sachse has asked for privacy around her 2022 divorce. By Joseph Allen Jul. 23 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

YouTuber Dominique Sachse has carved out a totally distinct niche for herself on the platform by focusing on female empowerment, particularly for women in the second half of their lives. While Dominique spends most of her videos focused on these topics, she occasionally gives her fans some updates about her personal life.

During one such recent update, Dominique revealed that she is married. She didn't give the identity of her new husband, but it led many to wonder why and when she had divorced her previous husband, Nick Florescu. Here's what we know about that divorce.

Why Did Dominique Sachse divorce Nick Florescu?

Dominique announced her divorce from Houston businessman Nick Florescu in 2022. The two had been married since 2012, and she made the announcement via YouTube. She didn't offer many details on the reasons behind the divorce, instead simply saying that she had enjoyed having some time to herself and that she was glad her divorce had been able to play out relatively privately.

"It has been kind of a neat thing for me to be in a bubble in a way, to have something sacred and private and just for me," she said. "I know it's a big shock to many people but it is something that has been able to play out in my life and I would love nothing more than to be able to keep it that way." We may never know precisely why they got divorced, but it seems like Dominique has been thrilled with her new husband.

Dominique's new husband appears to be the whole package.

During a recent Q&A video, Dominique announced that she was married but did not clarify who her husband was. "I am a married woman and we have this house together," she said. "We wanted to honor God and honor our relationship by not moving in together until we were married. And so, we did that privately and preciously, and now we have a new place to call home."

Although she didn't reveal his name, Dominique said that he had long been a friend and was someone she had known since her 20s. The two are apparently settled in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. "There has been an amazing man in my life for quite some time. I'll leave it at that," she said. Dominique left Houston in January of 2024 to move to Dallas.

During the Q&A, Dominique was also asked by her social media manager if her new husband is handsome. "Absolutely, he is and then some," she said. "But he is even more beautiful inside than outside, which is just the best thing ever. Sweet and kind and smart and brilliant."