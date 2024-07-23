Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Green Dress Girl on TikTok Is Basically Olivia Pope IRL The Green Dress Girl who was mocked for her age and "Bingo heels" is a real-life Olivia Pope. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 23 2024, Published 10:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@raechristine___

Every day, someone on TikTok posts as much as they can in hopes of their content blowing up. One user did so by giving advice about club etiquette.

Rae Christine went viral for calling out women who refuse to wear heels in the club (like me, chile). Here's the scoop on Rae — and her green dress.

Who is Rae Christine, the Green Dress Girl on TikTok?

In July 2024, Rae posted a TikTok begging women to start wearing heels in the club again. The 34-year-old influencer then asked if she needed to "come out of retirement" and teach the young ladies how it's done. Rae shared that she had just left the club and "the amount of flats and sandals I saw" brought her nothing but disgust.

In her 1-minute TikTok rant, she said she reminded her viewers how dancing on the club's couch in your heels makes the night so much better and the flats girlies are missing out.

Rae's TikTok quickly circulated and resulted in many not-so-nice comments. Many users dragged her for wearing what they deemed a "basic" look as she rocked a green strapless dress and a white block heel. The heels were mocked relentlessly, with some calling them "Bingo heels," "Easter heels," and other aunty references.

Despite the insults, Rae seemingly doesn't mind the extra attention to her TikTok account. In addition to creating content, the Chicago-based influencer is a personal brand coach who calls herself "Olivia Pope IRL."

Rae uses her platform to show how she would "spin" a controversial moment. Following her own viral moment, Rae analyzed the situation in a follow-up video. She shared in the post that she had "no idea" her video would circulate the way it did. She also said the video was taken out of context.