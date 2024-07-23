Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "It’s freaking MADONNA!" — Woman Discovers Ex of 3 Years Is Now Dating a Pop Icon "In fairness, you honestly look like a young Madonna." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 23 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @reaganrice17

It's never a good feeling when you see an ex you've broken up with move on with someone else. But what if that "someone else" is a globally recognized pop star who has been a long-standing cultural icon for decades and is so well known, that they go by a single name: Madonna? That's what Reagan Rice (@reaganrice17) said happened to her after seeing her ex-boyfriend of three years end up on Madonna's Instagram.

"2024 me: Yep ... Didn't see that one coming," she writes in a text overlay of the video that shows a picture of a man sitting on a couch and canoodling with the legendary pop star, Madonna.

Reagan adds in a caption for the video: "Put a finger down if your boyfriend of three years is now dating Madonna." Her video begins with the present version of herself talking to someone off-camera. The clip then transitions to 2023 Reagan who is shocked at hearing the words her present-day self is speaking to her.

At the bottom of the screen is a picture of her and her ex posing next to one another for a picture — her ex, who is now seeing Madonna, is wearing a button up shirt and she's rocking a white and blue floral pattern dress.

She mouths the word, "What?" and laughs in disbelief, blinking her eyes several times. Several folks in the comments section of the video shared similar anecdotes on how exes ended up with famous people. One TikToker penned: "My sister's ex is dating Katie Holmes 😂."

Another person replied: "My ex of four years dated Jodi Comer after me so I feel this sister 😂😂." There were others who said that if this had happened to them they would inject it into every conversation they have: "I WOULD TELL EVERYONE. Starbucks employee: 'Name?' Me: 'My BF left me for Madonna.'"

And there were other folks who were interested in knowing how the guy got to know Madonna in the first place: "I wanna know how he knows Madonna," one person wrote.

Someone else replied that Reagan shouldn't feel too badly about who her ex-boyfriend's new significant other is: "I mean, if I was gonna lose to anyone, it’s best that it’s Madonna 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️."

Source: TikTok | @reaganrice17

However, not everyone in the comments section of her post seemed to feel that way though, like this commenter who penned: "I’ve always hated Madonna and idk why but I feel like this is just another reason why. I’m pretty sure it’s bc I feel like she tries to hard to be young but idkkk😭."

Previously, Madonna has been tied to Josh Popper, a native New Jersey boxing coach who has his own gym called Bredwinners. The couple officially split in early 2024. Reagen appears to have previously posted videos with her and her ex on her TikTok account, with a gushing series of montage videos that showed the two of them cozying up to each other.

In a follow-up video, she posted a video that she said will probably be a disappointment for anyone who was looking for "tea" into her and her ex's relationship or the nature of how he ended up in a romantic relationship with Madonna.

She said that she isn't interested in "the spotlight" and the idea for the video came from a TikTok trend where folks uploaded clips depicting 2024 versions of themselves talking to their past selves.

Reagan said that she sent the video to a group chat of her friends and then she "recreated it" for TikTok where it ended up going viral. She said that she's not posting stuff on TikTok to "monetize" her story in any way, but it was a way for her to "heal" after her relationship with her ex.

Source: TikTok | @reaganrice17

She clarified that her and her ex broke up "10 months" prior to her posting the video, and that she's not making any allegations or assumptions of cheating on his part or indicating that Madonna was a home wrecker of any sort.

However she did say that she's going to "let sleeping dogs lie on this one" when it comes to her relationship with her ex because she doesn't "want beef with Madonna" as the singer is "too powerful."

Source: TikTok | @reaganrice17

She also added that while it's always tough to see an ex "move on" regardless of the quality of the relationship one had with their ex, the public nature of Madonna makes her situation a particularly "surreal" experience.