Taylor, One Half of Popular TikTok Couple Kay and Tay, Is Facing Abuse Allegations By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 23 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. TikTok couple Kay and Tay, who have over 10 million followers on the platform and claim to promote "happy and healthy relationships," are being seen in a new light by fans after an incident from their past has begun to circulate the internet. Taylor and Kay Dudley have gained popularity with their videos showcasing their pregnancy journey, funny relationship antics, and more — but things may not be as wholesome as they seem.

Indeed, users on the Kay and Tay "snark" Reddit community have surfaced an alleged arrest record from 2019 belonging to Taylor, which shows that he was arrested for domestic violence against Kay. Here's what we know.

Taylor of Kay and Tay faces domestic abuse allegations.

Though Kay and Tay try to promote happy and healthy relationship dynamics, the latest allegations against Taylor are anything but. According to an arrest record posted to Reddit, he was arrested in 2019 in Alabama — where the couple lived at the time — for domestic abuse against Kay.

A TikTok by user Te-Erika, which delves into the specifics of the arrest, claims that "he threw her down on the bed and then to the floor ... then put her on the bed and pinned her down while she feared for her safety." A few years later, the couple left Alabama and moved to Dallas, Texas where they began their content creation journey.

Commenters on TikTok have had plenty to say about the situation, with some speculating that Taylor's abuse is why their oldest daughter isn't featured in their videos. "Maybe that’s why her oldest daughter doesn’t live with them," the viewer wrote.

Kay and Tay have yet to address the allegations and have continued posting their regular content on their social media accounts.